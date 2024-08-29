BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $274.0 million-$276.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

BOX stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

