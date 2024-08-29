Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.08.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

