BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BP Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BP opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of BP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.