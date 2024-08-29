Braemar (LON:BMS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Braemar (LON:BMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.41) price target on the stock.
Braemar Price Performance
Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 301.84 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.46 and a beta of 1.16. Braemar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.64 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.67.
Braemar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. Braemar’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Braemar Company Profile
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
Featured Stories
