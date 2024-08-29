BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) versus Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Head to Head Analysis

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nestlé and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 1 7 0 0 1.88 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and BranchOut Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $103.54 billion 2.70 $12.49 billion N/A N/A BranchOut Food $5.22 million 1.35 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.18

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nestlé has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nestlé beats BranchOut Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

