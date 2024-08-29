Braze (BRZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Down 2.7 %

Braze stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.