Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $177,058.48.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 13,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.