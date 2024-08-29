Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 50,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,377 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $277,909.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86.

Braze Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

