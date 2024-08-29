Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.