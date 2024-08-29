Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Shares Down 21.1%

Shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.75. 244,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 147,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Brera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.