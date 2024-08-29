Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Trading Down 21.1%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 244,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 147,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Brera Trading Down 21.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Brera Company Profile
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brera
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.