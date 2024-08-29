Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Trading Down 21.1%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 244,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 147,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Brera Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

