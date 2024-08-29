Brett Schulman Sells 201,504 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAVA Group alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $115.79 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.