Brian C. Faith Sells 27,866 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 27,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $246,056.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
QuickLogic Price Performance
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $8.16 on Thursday. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuickLogic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 83.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 118.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 194.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.