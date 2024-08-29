Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 0.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.92). Approximately 305,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 461,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
