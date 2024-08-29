Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,330.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

