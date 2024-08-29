Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

