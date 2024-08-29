Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

