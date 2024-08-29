British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BTAFF opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.