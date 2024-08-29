British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BTAFF opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.30.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
