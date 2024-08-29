British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

