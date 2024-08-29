British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
