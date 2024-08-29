Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $211.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

