Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.