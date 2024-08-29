Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $276.35

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biogen Stock Performance
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $204.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $270.50. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.