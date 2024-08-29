Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $125.04

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

