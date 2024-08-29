Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$10.94

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

CVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.73 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

