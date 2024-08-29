Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $8.79

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

EWCZ stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

