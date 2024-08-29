Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $19.33

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

