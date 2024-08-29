Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 900,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

