Brokers Issue Forecasts for Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 435.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,428,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $881,579,000 after acquiring an additional 292,912 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.