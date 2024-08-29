Brokers Set Expectations for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

