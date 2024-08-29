Brokers Set Expectations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.44) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $543.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,917 shares of company stock valued at $368,563. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,768,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

