Brokers Set Expectations for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst B. Paluch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Replimune Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Replimune Group stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

