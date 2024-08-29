Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:BDIV opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.40.

