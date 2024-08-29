Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

BAM opened at C$55.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 37.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$61.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. In other news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

