Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 60.3% in August

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BBU. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

