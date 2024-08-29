Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

