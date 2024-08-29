Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.
