Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -3,550.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,577.8%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.