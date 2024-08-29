BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$95.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$109.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$92.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.32.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.1208251 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

