Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

