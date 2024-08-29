BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million during the quarter.

