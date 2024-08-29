Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.
Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of BG stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $115.84.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
