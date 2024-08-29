Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.43.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $280.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.