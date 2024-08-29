Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.66-7.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to ~$10.58-10.68, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.59 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.64. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $280.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.