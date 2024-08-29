Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,425.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.61. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.