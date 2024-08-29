Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
