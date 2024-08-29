Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

