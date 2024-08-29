CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:CABP opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £291.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,084.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.96. CAB Payments has a 52-week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.50 ($3.79).

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

