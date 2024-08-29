CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.50). 117,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 882,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAB Payments

CAB Payments Price Performance

About CAB Payments

The stock has a market cap of £298.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,084.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.96.

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.