Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $11.65. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 123,707 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
