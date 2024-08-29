Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $11.65. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 123,707 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 39.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 146,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

