Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.36

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.66. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 29,321 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

