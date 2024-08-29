Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.36

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.66. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 29,321 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
