Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$527.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$43.87 and a 12 month high of C$61.24.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9508197 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

See Also

